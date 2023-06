Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ayvaz Pizza and Pizza Hut of America to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney Charles Goldstein on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-01817, Boughton v. Pizza Hut of America, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 16, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Boughton

defendants

Ayvaz Pizza, LLC

Pizza Hut of America, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations