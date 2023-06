Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed an interpleader lawsuit against Select Portfolio Servicing to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Townsley Law Firm on behalf of itself and client Betty Boudreaux, arises from an insurance settlement awarded to Boudreaux for damages caused by Hurricane Ida and seeks to resolve competing lien claims. The case is 2:23-cv-01859, Boudreaux et al. v. Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.

Legal Services

June 02, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Betty Boudreaux

The Townsley Law Firm

defendants

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract