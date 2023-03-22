Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bernard, Cassia, Elliott & Davis and Lightfoot, Franklin & White on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against General Motors and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Palazzo Law Firm on behalf of Angela C. Boudreaux and Eldon P. Boudreaux, alleges that the latter plaintiff sustained injuries after a product defect caused him to fall off of the bed of a Chevrolet truck. The case is 2:23-cv-01011, Boudreaux et al v. General Motors.

Automotive

March 22, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Boudreaux

Eldon Boudreaux

defendants

General Motors

defendant counsels

Bernard, Cassisa, Elliott & Davis, Aplc (metairie)

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product