Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Ulmer & Berne on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tosi Law on behalf of Brenda Bottiglier, contends that the defendant's G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of potential hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. The case is 3:22-cv-01869, Bottiglier v. Dexcom, Inc.

Health Care

November 29, 2022, 3:30 PM