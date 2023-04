News From Law.com

A jury has awarded the owners of two Miami condos more than $1 million after a 17-year legal battle over utilities. And over and above that figure, the attorneys representing the plaintiff, Blue Grouper Ventures LLC, stand to gain $500,000 in lawyer fees. Attorney José M. Ferrer, of Mark Migdal & Hayden, represented Blue Grouper Ventures LLC against Blue Condominium Association Inc.

