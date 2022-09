New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group and Reinhart Foodservice were sued Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Wyatt & Associates on behalf of Artur Botelho, who claims bias against his age and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11668, Botelho v. Reinhart Foodservice, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 30, 2022, 5:36 PM