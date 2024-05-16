Who Got The Work

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie partner Meng Zhong has entered an appearance for IMI Defense and Nisim Zusman in a pending breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit. The case, filed April 1 in Nevada District Court by King Scow Koch Durham LLC on behalf of BarKochba Botach and Botach Inc., contends that the defendants misappropriated $72,000 of the plaintiffs' payments for molds which were never produced. The suit further contends that the defendants misappropriated Botach's confidential mold designs to use for IMI's benefit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, is 2:24-cv-00630, Botach et al v. Zusman et al.

