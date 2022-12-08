Who Got The Work

Mitchell G. Blair and Jason J. Blake of Calfee, Halter & Griswold have stepped in as defense counsel to Linden Industries in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 24 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Adams and Reese on behalf of Boston Whaler, a Brunswick Corp. company, accuses the defendant of installing malware in software for a foaming system in order to demand payment once the plaintiff had discovered that the system had been improperly manufactured. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 3:22-cv-00377, Boston Whaler, Inc. v. Linden Industries, LLC (TV2).

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 7:07 AM