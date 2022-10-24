New Suit - Contract

Boston Whaler, a Brunswick Corp. company, filed a lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court alleging extortion via use of malware. The case, filed by Adams and Reese, targets Linden Industries for allegedly installing malware in software for a foaming system in order to demand payment once the plaintiff had discovered that the system had been improperly manufactured. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00377, Boston Whaler, Inc. v. Linden Industries, LLC.

