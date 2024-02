Who Got The Work

Safraz Ishmael, Michael Strapp and Claire Schuster from DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Lambert Shortell & Connaughton on behalf of Boston Inventions, asserts a single patent related to magnetic fasteners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-10275, Boston Inventions, LLC v. Apple Inc.

Technology

February 23, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Boston Inventions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lambert Shortell & Connaughton

defendants

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims