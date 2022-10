New Suit - Trade Secrets

Pierce Atwood filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Boston Centerless Inc. The complaint pursues claims against former sales manager Mark A. DeSantis for allegedly breaching his confidentiality, non-compete and non-solicitation agreement with Boston Centerless. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11729, Boston Centerless, Inc. v. DeSantis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 11, 2022, 7:01 PM