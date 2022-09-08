Boston Biotech Snags Legal Chief From Competitor | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company that produces medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis and other rare diseases, has hired Jonathan Biller as chief legal officer. Biller will oversee all of Vertex's global legal and compliance functions. He joins Vertex from Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he served in several executive roles, including chief legal officer and, most recently, chief financial officer and head of corporate affairs.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 08, 2022, 1:14 PM