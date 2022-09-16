Boston-Based Burns & Levinson Acquires Environmental-Focused...

News From Law.com

Burns & Levinson, the Boston-based multipractice law firm with more than 125 lawyers, announced that five attorneys who made up the highly regarded environmental-focused boutique of Mackie Shea Durning have joined its practice. The lawyers from Mackie Shea have joined Burns & Levinson's environmental and real estate groups, according to a Burns & Levinson news release about the newly acquired attorneys. With the addition of the attorneys, Burns & Levinson "will have one of the largest environmental practices in the region," the firm said.

Massachusetts

September 16, 2022, 11:46 AM