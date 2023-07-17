Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against 54gene, a Nigerian-based genomics company which seeks to introduce more data from African populations into modern genomics research, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Brazzano Law on behalf of former GC and Interim CEO Teresia Bost. According to the complaint, the plaintiff received lower compensation than her White colleagues in lower-ranking positions, and the company's current CEO Ron Chiarello 'us[ed] his chameleon like white influence' to usurp the plaintiff's role as CEO. The case is 3:23-cv-03810, Bost v. Chiarello et al.

Legal Services

July 17, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Teresia Bost

defendants

54Gene, Inc.

Jenny Yip

Patrice Milos

Ron Chiarello

Tobi Oke

Yassine Oussaifi

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination