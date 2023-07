New Suit

Bossier Parish, Louisiana, filed a civil RICO lawsuit against Eli Lilly, CVS and other defendants on Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Irpino Avin & Hawkins and Alvendia Kelly & Demarest, is part of a wave of cases accusing drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of insulin. The case is 3:23-cv-00589, Bossier Parish v. Eli Lilly and Co. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 24, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Bossier Parish

Plaintiffs

Irpino Law Firm

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Express Scripts, Inc

Medco Health Solutions, Inc.

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

Optum, Inc

OptumRX Inc

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

United Healthcare of Louisiana Inc

Caremark, LLC

CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.

Evernorth Care Solutions, Inc.

Express Scripts and Administrators, LLC

Optumsight, Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute