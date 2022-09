New Suit - Product Liability

Allergan, a global drug company acquired in 2020 by Abbvie, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court case, filed by the Baker Law Group on behalf of three mothers, alleges that the plaintiffs' ingestion of the antidepressant Lexapro during pregnancy caused birth defects in their children. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00523, Bossetti et al v. Allergan Sales, LLC.