Popular musical artist Dua Lipa, Warner Music and Stephen 'Koz' Kozmeniuk were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court centered on Lipa's hit song 'Levitating.' The lawsuit was brought by attorney Herbert T. Patty on behalf of music producer Bosko Kante, who performed a 'talk box' vocal on the track. The plaintiff asserts that a sample of his performance was incorporated into a remix of the song featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott without his permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06186, Bosko Kante v. Dua Lipa et al.
July 31, 2023, 8:24 PM