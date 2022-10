New Suit - Employment

J.B. Hunt Transport Services was sued Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Wasserman, Bryan, Landry & Honold on behalf of Kwame Bosiako, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated for allegedly refusing to take a drug test which he did indeed take. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01841, Bosiako v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2022, 5:31 AM