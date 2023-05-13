Who Got The Work

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Noah J. Phillips, Vanessa A. Lavely and David R. Marriott have stepped in to defend Tesla in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed March 29 in California Northern District Court by Joseph Saveri Law Firm, accuses Tesla of exploiting its monopoly power to compel vehicle owners to pay excessive prices and endure protracted wait times for repairs and replacement parts under exclusive warranty agreements. Tesla is additionally represented by San Francisco's Farella Braun & Martel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01496, Bose v. Tesla, Inc..

Automotive

May 13, 2023, 10:42 AM

