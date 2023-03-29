New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Tesla was slapped with an antitrust class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing Tesla of exploiting its monopoly power to compel vehicle owners to pay excessive prices and endure protracted wait times for repairs and replacement parts under exclusive warranty agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01496, Bose v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

March 29, 2023, 8:29 PM

Sean Bose

Joseph Saveri Law Firm

Tesla, Inc.,

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations