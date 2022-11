Removed To Federal Court

Compass Group, a large UK food services company, on Wednesday removed an employment class action to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Sadaka Associates, accuses the defendant of wage-and-hour violations on behalf of hourly-wage employees. Compass is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:22-cv-06909, Bosco et al v. Compass Group USA, Inc., et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 30, 2022, 5:11 PM