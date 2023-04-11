New Suit - Contract

McGlinchey Stafford filed a lawsuit Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of Bosch Rexroth Corporation. The complaint seeks to compel Scott Johnson Specialty Services to bring breach-of-warranty claims through arbitration as required in relation to the terms of an executed arbitration agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00025, Bosch Rexroth Corporation v. Scott Johnson Specialty Services, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

April 11, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Bosch Rexroth Corporation

Plaintiffs

McGlinchey Stafford

defendants

Scott Johnson Specialty Services, LLC

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment