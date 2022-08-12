Who Got The Work

Chris J. Williams and Thomas W.H. 'Tommy' Buck Jr. of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority, Alabama Department of Corrections and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed July 11 in Alabama Middle District Court by McPhillips Shinbaum LLP on behalf of Raymond Bosarge and other plaintiffs, contends that using $400 million in federal funds to partially finance the construction of two Alabama men's prison facilities violates the National Environmental Policy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Keith Watkins, is 2:22-cv-00407, Bosarge et al v. United States Department of the Treasury et al.

Government

August 12, 2022, 10:35 AM