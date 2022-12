Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to California Northern District Court. The suit, concerning fire damage claims, was filed pro se by Andrew Borsos, who challenges the denial of claims which included the loss of a comic book collection valued at over $275,000. The case is 3:22-cv-07701, Borsos v. AMCO Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 7:46 PM