Borrowed Workers: Whos Liable for Missteps by Temporary Staf...

The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed to take up a case addressing an employer's liability for an injury caused by the actions of an employee of an affiliated company. In "Pantano v. New York Shipping Association," the court will consider whether vicarious liability under the so-called borrowed-servant doctrine is a question of fact for a jury to decide, or a question of law to be decided by the court. At stake is whether a worker who was injured in a warehouse accident can be compensated for the negligence of a forklift operator. Under the borrowed-servant doctrine, an employer can be held liable for the actions of a temporary worker.

Transportation & Logistics

November 11, 2022, 2:12 PM