New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Compass Group USA, the American subsidiary of a large UK food services company, was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of charging customers more for vending machine items than the price that is displayed. The court action was filed by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz and other attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02407, Borrero v. Compass Group USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 20, 2022, 3:12 PM