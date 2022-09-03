Who Got The Work

Robert W. Harrison of Wilson Elser; Matthew J. Faust of Sharif Faust; and Megan A. Childress of Bleau Fox have stepped in to represent Marlene Thompson, Alborz Mehdizadeh and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly fraudulent health care scheme. The complaint, filed July 19 in California Southern District Court by Hooper Lundy & Bookman on behalf of Borrego Community Health Foundation, accuses the defendants of improper billing, self-dealing and other malfeasance which resulted in Borrego's suspension by California's Medicaid program Medi-Cal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:22-cv-01056, Borrego Community Health Foundation v. Hebets et al.

Health Care

September 03, 2022, 2:03 PM