Who Got The Work

Polsinelli shareholder John C. Cleary has stepped in to represent Squishable.com Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard consumers’ sensitive data, resulting in a March 2023 data breach. The complaint was filed May 1 in New York Southern District Court by Bradley Grombacher LLP and Siri & Glimstad. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, is 1:23-cv-03660, Borovoy v. Squishable.com, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Christine Borovoy

Plaintiffs

Bradley Grombacher LLP

Siri & Glimstad LLP

The Schlemmer Firm, LLC

defendants

Squishable.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct