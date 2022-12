Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi on behalf of the Borough of Dumont, claims the borough's sewer line was damaged as a result of construction done by CSX. The case is 2:22-cv-06982, Borough Of Dumont v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 11:37 AM