New Suit

The Firearms Policy Coalition and other plaintiffs filed a Second Amendment lawsuit against New York officials in New York Western District Court on Tuesday. The suit challenges the recently-enacted Senate Bill 51001, which prohibits individuals from carrying concealed weapons in 'sensitive locations.' The complaint argues that the new law is an attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the Court struck down New York's 'proper cause' requirement for carrying a handgun outside the home. The complaint was filed by Phillips Lytle. The case is 1:22-cv-00695, Boron et al. v. Bruen et al.

Government

September 13, 2022, 5:42 PM