New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit, which arises from the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk, was filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan. The complaint contends that disabled employees were not given direction on how to request accommodations and exceptions to the 'return to office' rule. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07226, Borodaenko v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2022, 4:51 AM