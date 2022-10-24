New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of BorgWarner Thermal Systems Inc. and BorgWarner Turbo Systems LLC. The suit, which arises over the alleged violation of a commercial lease agreement for warehouse space and equipment, pursues claims against Centurion Capital Investments LLC and Judson N. Hollifield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00223, BorgWarner Thermal Systems Inc. et al v. Centurion Capital Investments, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 24, 2022, 4:16 PM