New Suit - Personal Injury

Carnival Cruise and Ocean Raft Alaska were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Lisa Borgman, who allegedly broke her leg during the defendants' 'Ocean Raft Wildlife Adventure' shore excursion because the boat captain was speeding in rough seas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22187, Borgman v. Carnival Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 13, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Borgman

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman, PA

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Ocean Raft Alaska, LLC

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel