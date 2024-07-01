Who Got The Work

David J. Carr, Paul L. Bittner and Paul C. Sweeney of Ice Miller and David T. Ball of Rosenberg & Ball Co. have entered appearances for R2X LLC d/b/a Ready-2-Xecute and Michael Heuerman, respectively, in a pending breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 13 in Ohio Southern District Court by Roetzel & Andress on behalf of Boren Brothers Logistics, targets former Boren logistics accounts executive Heuerman for allegedly working for a competitor immediately after leaving Boren and in violation of his noncompete agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Graham, is 2:24-cv-02403, Boren Brothers Logistics, LLC v. Heuerman et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 01, 2024, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Boren Brothers Logistics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Roetzel & Andress

Luper, Neidenthal & Logan

Luper Neidenthal & Logan

Defendants

Michael Heuerman

R2X LLC D/B/A Ready-2-Xecute

defendant counsels

Rosenberg & Ball Co., Lpa

Ice Miller

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract