Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by James B. Feinman & Associates on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Ford Bronco. The case is 4:22-cv-00121, Borders v. Ford Motor Company.