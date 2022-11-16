Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America, National Bitcoin ATM and Coin Cloud to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dave Maxfield Esq. on behalf of an elderly plaintiff who purports that 'scammers' posing as IT support gained access to her accounts, causing her to lose over $100,000 due to the defendants' negligence in flagging any suspicious activity. The case is 2:22-cv-04076, Borden v. Bank of America, NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 6:12 PM