Ava Harter has made a very soft landing in the wake of losing her job as chief legal officer of Whirlpool Corp. in March as part of a corporate restructuring, Lam Corp., a maker of tools used in making computer chips, said Tuesday that it has hired Harter as chief legal officer, She succeeds Ava Vahn, who departed in January to become general counsel of chip-maker AMD.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 16, 2024, 4:00 PM