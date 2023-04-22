New Suit - Copyright

Hearst Corp. was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over its alleged misuse of a copyrighted image on the website for the San Francisco Chronicle. The lawsuit, filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Adrian Boot, accuses Hearst of posting the plaintiff's photo of English rock band 'The Clash' without a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03354, Boot v. Hearst Communications, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 22, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Boot

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Hearst Communications, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims