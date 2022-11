New Suit

Boot Barn and Dan Post Boot Co. filed a lawsuit against the State of California on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Nossaman and Kelley Drye & Warren, argues that a recently-enacted ban on the import of Teju, Nile and Ring lizards violates the Commerce Clause. The case is 2:22-cv-02105, Boot Barn Inc. et al. v. Bonta.

Government

November 22, 2022, 8:40 PM