Boosting Head Count and Profitability, OMelveny & Myers Beca...

Looking back at 2022 from his office above Times Square, O'Melveny & Myers chair Brad Butwin said it was the best year in the 137-year history of the global law firm. The profit and loss statement doesn't tell the whole story, but it's a good place to start. Gross revenue rose to $1.02 billion, a 12.4% increase and the eighth consecutive year of revenue gains. Net income was up 8.2% despite a 10.7% increase in lawyer head count. O'Melveny brought in 23 lateral partners for a 5.9% increase in the equity tier, but still saw profits per equity partner rise 2.1%.

March 06, 2023, 3:08 PM