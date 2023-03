News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has expanded its bankruptcy team in Houston by adding Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld debt finance partner Chad Nichols, as the firm, like others, builds its bankruptcy and restructuring teams in anticipation of demand growth.Nichols, who moved to Akin Gump in 2020 from Kirkland & Ellis, joined Gibson Dunn on Thursday as a partner in Houston.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 10, 2023, 11:43 AM