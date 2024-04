News From Law.com

Strong demand in litigation, regulatory and intellectual property helped a growing Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati post small increases in revenue but profits per equity partner were flat in 2023, as some areas on the corporate side were slower due to economic conditions. "I'm proud of how we got through last year," said Palo Alto-based managing partner Douglas Clark.

April 11, 2024, 4:10 PM

