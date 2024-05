News From Law.com

Bracewell's broad energy practice, ranging from oil and gas to power to renewables, and infrastructure work across industries, helped the Houston-founded firm improve revenue by 7.6% and profits per equity partner by 11.4% in 2023.Managing partner Gregory Bopp said 2023 was a "terrific year."

May 14, 2024, 3:15 PM

