Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bartlit Beck LLP and Steptoe & Johnson on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Scientific Games, a Las Vegas-based company specializing in lottery and gambling products, and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers, accuses the defendants of illegally profiting off of virtual casinos. The case is 5:22-cv-00276, Boorn v. Scientific Games Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 19, 2022, 3:38 PM