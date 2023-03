Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for wrongful death claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Derek L. Hall PC on behalf of Petrice Boone and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00176, Boone et al v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.