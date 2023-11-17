Kenneth B. Walton, Anthony P. Luckie and Rachel N. Costello of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Dom N' Tom Inc. in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The suit, filed Oct. 3 in New York Southern District Court by FLX Wellness and Prince Lobel Tye on behalf of Boom-OS LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of making material fraudulent misrepresentations in an effort to bind Boom-OS to a software development contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:23-cv-08690, Boom-OS, LLC et al v. Dom N' Tom, Inc.
Technology
November 17, 2023, 9:06 AM