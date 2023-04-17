AutoNation, a Florida-based automotive retailer of new and used vehicles, and other defendants were sued Monday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by Jackson Spencer Law on behalf of a former AutoNation employee who alleges that he was terminated in retaliation for requesting medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00372, Bookman v. AutoNation Inc. et al.
Automotive
April 17, 2023, 5:32 PM