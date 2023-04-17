New Suit - Employment

AutoNation, a Florida-based automotive retailer of new and used vehicles, and other defendants were sued Monday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by Jackson Spencer Law on behalf of a former AutoNation employee who alleges that he was terminated in retaliation for requesting medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00372, Bookman v. AutoNation Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 17, 2023, 5:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert T Bookman

Plaintiffs

Jackson Spencer Law PLLC

defendants

AutoNation Inc.

Dustin Osborne

TX Motors of North Richland Hills Inc. d/b/a AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act