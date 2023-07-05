New Suit - Contract

Honigman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Book Hill Credit Opportunity Fund II LLC. The complaint, seeking to recover over $1.5 million for a breached loan agreement, pursues claims against L&Z Watches Inc., Tank Property Acquisitions LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11600, Book Hill Credit Opportunity Fund II, LLC v. FL MI Re 1 LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 05, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Book Hill Credit Opportunity Fund II, LLC

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Ammar Kattoula

FL MI Re 1, LLC

FL MI Re 10, LLC

FL MI Re 8, LLC

L&Z Watches, Inc.

Tank Property Acquisitions, LLC

Thomas Nafso

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract