Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Weir & Miranda on behalf of Jeanie Bonilla and Jose Bonnila. The case is 0:22-cv-61970, Bonnila et al v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 5:03 PM