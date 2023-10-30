Who Got The Work

Partner J. David Marsey and associate Kayla E. Platt Rady of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell have entered appearances for the Okeechobee County School Board in a pending lawsuit over the alleged unreasonable use of force against a disabled student by a school resource officer. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Stone & Capobianco on behalf of the student, contends that the SRO caused a traumatic brain injury and a left leg and hip fracture. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 2:23-cv-14289, Bonneau v. Okeechobee County School Board et al.

October 30, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Casey Bonneau

Plaintiffs

Stone & Capobianco Pl

defendants

Donnie Holmes

Noel E. Stephen

Okeechobee County School Board

defendant counsels

Purdy Jolly Giuffreda & Barranco PA

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA